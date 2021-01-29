I want to thank and congratulate the dedicated team at Self Regional who worked today, Jan. 24, providing myself and many others with our first or second COVID-19 vaccinations.
Not since my years in the USAF, have I seen such precision/organization in running a large fast-paced operation. Several hundred people (mostly elderly) in the front door and out the back in about 30 to 40 minutes. Amazing! Thank you!
You are truly modern-day heroes for all that you do during this pandemic, and every day. And thanks to the S.C. National Guard members who were there to keep the parking lots organized and moving. Hooah!
STEPHEN DOUGLAS
Greenwood