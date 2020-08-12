I was flattered to see an article on my early days in Greenwood by my young friend, Fergus O’Rourke, in the Aug. 6 issue of the Index-Journal. It was enjoyable to think back on those early days when two Yankees came to live in the South.
I was concerned, nonetheless, that the article’s breezy style with humorous anecdotes might present readers with a distorted — or at least incomplete — image of my spiritual life. For the benefit of friends and strangers alike, let me give you some elements to put this subject in balance:
1. I was raised in a Catholic home, taking the Sacraments of Baptism, Communion and Confirmation.
2. Marianne and I were married in her home church in Buffalo, by the priest who baptized her.
3. We attended Santo Spirito Church while living in Florence, Italy.
4. We joined Our Lady of Lourdes upon our arrival in Greenwood in 1970. Our older son, Joey, was baptized there.
5. After much soul-searching, we joined the First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church in the early 1980s. Our younger son, John, was baptized there. We participated in Bible study and contributed to the music program.
6. Our older son obtained his Master of Divinity from the seminary associated with Northwestern University.
7. For the last 10 or so years we have had no regular church affiliation. We attend various churches from time to time, but largely deal with spiritual issues through study and prayer at home.
I hope these words will provide some balance to Mr. O’Rourke’s story.
ANTHONY LENTI
Greenwood