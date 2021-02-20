Board member responds to school combo story
I serve as a member of the Greenwood School District 50 school board. My letter is in response to the article in the Feb. 18 Index-Journal that discussed combining our high schools.
This article in no way represents the board as a whole. In fact, the board chairman was asked at our last board meeting to consider forming a committee to research the idea of a ninth-grade academy. Should the board chair decide to form such committee, I would love to be a part of it.
Going from researching a ninth-grade academy to combining high schools is a big leap. I think consolidating Emerald High School and Greenwood High School would be a step backward for our community.
As a Realtor in this community, I can tell you that Greenwood itself is growing. As Greenwood grows, our district should grow. It all works together. In our effort to provide ninth-graders more support, I worry we will cause the loss of academic and athletic opportunities for 10th- through 12th-graders. It also could potentially increase class sizes and cause overcrowding as in years past. We as a community have an obligation to our children to make sure we are making the best decisions possible.
I cannot stress this enough; this is only my opinion. I look forward to doing my part on the school board to help make the best decision for all.
JOHANNA BISHOP
Greenwood