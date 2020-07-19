My Mom had a “significant” stroke event June 30. In medical terms, the only event more serious is a “catastrophic” one, and we all know what that means. She is still alive, but not out of the woods. I believe we are far from being out of the woods.
In the moments of the past few days, I am grateful and in awe of God’s presence during this turmoil. He has been so visible. Phone calls at the right time, relatives showing up at the right time, real conversations with my father I have longed for, friends stepping up for other friends, intentional medical care, fear, tears, resolve and peace. The sun has been brighter and the skies bluer than I have seen in a while.
I have seen a lot of posts about masks, that you should do it for others. In talking with my Dad, David Dougherty, I know Greenwood is struggling with everyone wearing masks. I do not use the media to express my views typically, but I suggest you wear a mask and do the other things necessary to slow the spread for yourself. Do it selfishly!
Imagine if your wife of 51 years or your mother goes to the hospital and cannot be seen by her loved ones in person because of COVID-19. I promise FaceTime or looking through a tinted window to her room is not a substitute to being there. Imagine that, and then decide if slowing the spread of this virus is worth wearing a mask.
ADAM DOUGHERTY
Columbia