AP’s Limbaugh story lacks in positive points
Recently you published Rush Limbaugh’s obituary written by the Associated Press. To the surprise of no one it mentioned all AP could fit in that was negative about Rush, omitting any positive aspect of his public life. In fact, there were a number of significant positives worthy of mention which benefitted charities, usually those helping military heroes, dead or alive, and their families.
AP and the rest of the print and television media have just finished spending every day in the last four-plus years either denigrating our country’s progress or denying our prosperity. Rush Limbaugh regularly extolled these virtues with his lone voice on the right. Sure, he used biting humor in disparaging the left, but there’s nothing wrong if it’s accurate, and it was. It in no way compared with the daily negativity and lies spread widely by the collected outlets of the “lamestream” media.
Rush diverted his attention from politics to publishing several years ago when he originated and had published a series of children’s books teaching in a humorous way how our founding fathers came to and started our nation. I’ll end my diatribe by declaring that in his 32 years on radio Rush grew to become our greatest American for his long and cumulative effect on the political scene. RIP
BRUCE TENNANT
Greenwood