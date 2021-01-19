After working for the past four years in Los Angeles, and now thankfully being back home in beautiful Greenwood and the great state of South Carolina, I have come to really appreciate our values and predominantly conservative views.
During the past four years managing a pharmaceutical company in California, I have had to endure working with the state’s elected officials with their very costly liberal policies and ideology. Now that I have experienced first hand the differences, not only ideology, but also in a state’s elected representatives, as Dorothy‘s famous line from the classic movie “The Wizard of Oz” states, “There is no place like home!”
We are truly blessed to have great elected representatives that are always accessible, willing to help and not afraid or intimidated to represent a conservative point of view. I especially appreciate and give thanks for the many long hours and time away from home that they spend to represent our interests.
In particular, I would like to thank U.S. Congressman Jeff Duncan, local state Sens. Billy Garrett and Mike Gambrell, and Rep. John McCravy.
Jeff Duncan, please continue to wear your Trump socks proudly as I do!
JIM MEDFORD
Greenwood