An extreme case of overbooking
My wife had back surgery a few weeks ago and we needed to get a handicap hang tag for her car. After several attempts to try and get an appointment we finally achieved our goal at 11:30 a.m. June 29.
We went to the DMV and there were two lines outside. I didn’t know which line to get in, so I went straight to the main door and a lady immediately asked me if I had an appointment. I said “yes” and she said I needed to get in the line to her left. This line was for the people that had an appointments. There were no signs to direct and let people know which line they should be in.
Once I got through that line I was able to see the woman at the front entrance. She gave me a form to fill out and made sure I had the documents needed to process our request. She proceeded to tell me to get into the line to her right. So I took the paper she gave me and the documents I brought and got in line behind 22 other people. The line was in the sun and the temperature was 90 degrees.
After 15 minutes and no movement of the line, I decided that this was ridiculous. I got in the car and came home. What a waste of time. It seems to me, under these trying times, that they could figure out a better way of doing business with the Department of Motor Vehicles rather than overbooking.
BOB OWEN
Greenwood