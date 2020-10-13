America is under attack and unprecedented times are here in our nation. To our utter amazement, this travesty is carried on by a large majority of our citizens.
The founding fathers of this land desired freedom of religion, thus peace. They fought the parent country and won. Ironically, instead of building homes, crude as it was then, they used the felled trees to build the first church in Colonial America. So many of these leaders and political pioneers who helped America be great now have their statues in memory of them desecrated. Our country has fought many wars and won. We know the Civil War could have never happened if slavery wasn't occurring in this nation. Greed and desire for riches was the sad factor those African Americans had to endure from selfish businessmen. There has been and continue to be evil people here. Think of how our native Americans were treated.
Shortly after the terrorist attacks on the towers in New York, many ran to churches. Our congressmen gathered and sang "God Bless America."
People became complacent and moral values declined. Love now has been replaced by hate. Love and family values are the glue that holds this nation together.
We can only hope and pray whoever is elected president will be able to help solve some of this utter destruction. If not, where do we go from here?
I feel sorry for journalists. They strive to print the truth and accuracy, yet they get backlash from some left or right wing party who finds fault.
MYRTLE BOYD
Ninety Six