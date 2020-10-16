America is where dignity, freedom assured
God has poured rich blessings indeed on America and its people. We often need to stand firm through the storm until the blessing comes. We can all pray. We should all pray. Give thanks to the Lord for His goodness.
Freedom and dignity of the individual have been more assured here in America than in any other place on earth.
No other people have a government more worthy of their respect. The God in whom America trusts will be victorious.
“America, America, God shed his grace on thee — and crown they good with brotherhood — from sea to shining sea.
ANDREW DYWAN
Greenwood