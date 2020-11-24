We in our beloved nation have had our share of junk mail. It has now escalated to a mammoth pile. I don't think there was one running for some office who could have felt left out. Thankfully, this looks like the last round up of the good ole voting corral.
Sadly, the fires in our country are happening. Human intervention wasn't the cause for the fires. These unwanted card, letters, etc. could be fuel for a flame to awaken our leaders and would-be ones. We can decide for ourselves without persuasion. This is a figment of mind literally, however, there are many who feel enough is enough.
With the finality of the Pony Express, just maybe we can relax and enjoy or sadly review the results of our leaders for our state and nation. If my phone was heat related, it would be burned up by now. Never have I had so many random calls.
I can't help but wonder what other countries think of us Americans now. Probably no need to blast us with nuclear fusion, just let us burn ourselves out with bickering.
MYRTLE BOYD
Ninety Six