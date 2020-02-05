I read with interest your editorial on the bill allowing curbside delivery of alcohol to drivers using the phone to order their foodstuffs. I admit to thinking when I read the item in the paper regarding the passing of the bill in the Senate that it is only appropriate to allow this when for the longest time the most “convenient” place to buy beer in six- or 12-pack quantity was the gas stations.
Nothing akin to drunk driving there ... ! It is just hard to fathom that the grocery stores would lose that much business if this bill did not pass. And as usual, enforcement of the law would be at the local level, leaving our elected officials without a guilty conscious.
I certainly do not want to appear as Mr. Goody Two Shoes here. In my seventh decade, I am what the insurance company describes as a social drinker, certainly glad that social media was not a thing in my earlier years. I just want to agree with you that in a case like this “pumping the brakes” is a good idea.
Keep up the good work.
CHARLES HERSHEY
Greenwood