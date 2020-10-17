The comedian Chris Rock is paid to make people laugh. However, many a truth is said in jest.
He is right about many things. One of them is the fact that the Democratic Party wasted big money attempting to remove the president from office. Money and time was wasted trying to do the impossible.
Congress must bare some blame for the COVID-19 emergency in America. The House and Senate should have provided bipartisan prevention efforts early. While the nation was bickering about impeachment, COVID-19 could have been perceived as a threat and alleviated. Someone should have stood up for America and said, "We are facing a pandemic." Congress and the Trump administration's time could have been better spent.
Impeachment was a right of Congress. Yet, the common good of the nation should have been placed first. America is great because of our freedom of speech. We are also free to act foolishly with tax dollars. The impeachment was like the Clinton email controversy. The time for witch hunts is over.
WILLIAM LEVERETT
Bradley