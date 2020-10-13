Twelve years of faithful, dedicated service has resulted in Chuck Moates’ earning another term by successfully saving you taxes while simultaneously enhancing the quality of life for everyone. He saves you money by:
• Working to extend fire protection to outlying county residents to avoid having our insurance premiums rise.
• Supporting the Capital Sales Tax program, which shifts to others, not us, the costs of vital infrastructure needs, thereby preventing rising property taxes on our own homes.
• Helping support the Billy O’Dell Manufacturing Excellence Center at Piedmont Technical College, a powerful workforce development step to produce more and better-trained workers. More and better-trained workers will increase the tax base and further lower our taxes, a result of creating career pathways to good paying jobs for current students. Adding them as new taxpayers will increase the number people presently paying the cost of running the county.
While making these significant achievements that help everyone, he also is:
• Supporting a state-of-the-arts humane animal shelter, replacing a filthy, dangerous “torture pit” we were ashamed of.
• Working for parks, bike trails and pedestrian walks throughout the county.
And, best of all, this has been accomplished by sound, efficient money management and has elevated Greenwood County to an enviable debt-free status.
We got a whole lot out of Chuck Moates’ 12 remarkable years of good work on our behalf. Please join me as we vote to help reelect Chuck Moates, District 4 Greenwood County Council representative.
BETTIE ROSE HORNE
Greenwood