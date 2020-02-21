It only takes the push of a button to prove that there are angels among us. On a trip to Willington, I pushed a button locking three sets of keys and two cellphones in the car.
A lovely angel, Sara Juengst, allowed two total strangers into her home to use the phone to call for help. She opened up the Willington Historical Center and while waiting for help to arrive, told us the very interesting history of Willington and the effort underway to restore historical buildings in the area.
Angels Jody and Paige (our son and daughter-in-law) put their Friday evening plans on hold and drove from Greenwood half way to Saluda to get a spare key and bring it to us in Willington.
Thanks to all the angels who came to our rescue in our time of need.
FAYE PARKS
Saluda