As promised, a winner was chosen Monday in our contest among letter writers.
Robert Grant’s letter, “There are presidents, and there are presidents,” was published Feb. 15 and was written in honor of a man who yet influences his life, his grandfather, Vando Lewis Sr. If you missed it, you can find it on our website under the tab “Opinion” and “Letters to the Editor.”
As the winner, Grant is receiving a $20 gift certificate to Montague’s Restaurant in Hampton Place.
It was our hope that the contest would sufficiently inspire more people to write letters to the editor about current issues and topics in the news, and about random acts of kindness they have experienced. We recently issued a call for letters citing random acts of kindness as a means of pouring more good news into the newspaper, especially in this day and time when there seems to be so much negativity and division among people.
Participation was scant, despite the prospect of a free meal on the newspaper and Montague’s, but we appreciate all who did share their letters. That said, don’t wait for a contest to voice your opinions or share your good news with our readers. Random acts of kindness are inspiring and restore people’s faith in humanity; letters to the editor, we trust, spur thought and conversation. Civil conversation, please.
— The editors