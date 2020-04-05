Early Wednesday morning while shopping at Walmart, I left and headed to Food Lion in search of toilet tissue. Several miles later, I notice I didn't have my cross-body purse. I went back to Food Lion and the grocery cart was empty. Inside the store I was told a good Samaritan had turned my bag in.
God is still on the throne and there are still good people in the world. To whomever he or she is, may God continue to bless you. From the depths of my heart, I say thanks to God and thank you for your kindness.
BARBARA MORTON
Greenwood
Greenwood