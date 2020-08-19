It is an unfortunate bit of local folklore that Springfield Elementary, upon its founding in 1994, was named after the city in the cartoon television show, “The Simpsons.” In truth, the name was selected after students submitted possible names along with a rationale. The student submitting “Springfield” wrote, “the school is being built on a field and spring is a happy season.”
In the student vote that followed, though, it seems that The Simpsons — at that time at the height of its cultural influence — played a role. “Springfield” won in a landslide in part because of the many students who watched the show.
For a brief moment, the national media picked up on the story, and the narrative followed a predictable vein. In Greenwood, South Carolina, a school full of Bart Simpson wannabes thought it would be clever to name the school after the cartoon show. To the rest of the country, education in South Carolina was, literally, a joke.
This past week, Greenwood celebrates the renaming of the school to Dr. Benjamin E. Mays Elementary.
Scarcely can one imagine a greater contrast, from a name hearkening images of a cartoon troublemaker, to one honoring one of the most influential and serious figures in the history of education in America.
To the young students who will now be learning at Mays Elementary, it is important to emphasize first how determined Mays was to gain an education at all. Growing up in the Jim Crow South, and confronting enormous obstacles — not least of which was a militant father who believed Mays should be working in the fields — Mays pursued his education relentlessly. He walked many miles every week to Sunday school, prayed fervently that God would enable him to get away to school and cried when he couldn’t go to school on account of the weather, or illness.
Attending school only a few hours a day until he was 15 — the great bulk of his time was spent working in the cotton fields — he then began to realize his dream of gaining an education. Mays spent two years attending a seasonal school, just four months each year, in McCormick. At age 17, he traveled to Orangeburg to attend South Carolina State College. At 22, his educational journey continued at Virginia Union University; at 23 at Bates College in Lewiston, Maine; and later at the University of Chicago.
At every stage of his evolution, Mays confronted social and cultural barriers. The Black son of tenant farmers from South Carolina was not supposed to gain such an education. In challenging such societal norms, Mays, just by learning, was engaging in a real form of protest. He was as determined in pursuing his education as his protégés would be in peaceful marches a generation later.
Of course, his greatest renown derives from his role as an educator, particularly his time as the President of Morehouse College from 1940-67, where he taught Martin Luther King Jr. and many other civil rights leaders. One of his most prominent biographies, by Randal Jelks, bears the appropriate subtitle, “Schoolmaster of the Movement.”
Mays Elementary now conveys to its students Mays’ seriousness and determination. Rather than following in the footsteps of the incorrigible Bart Simpson, these children have as a role model the mentor of Martin Luther King Jr., a man of near-faultless scruples.
By making this change, Greenwood also signals to the rest of the state, and the nation, that this community celebrates diversity, inclusion and equality. It is the last point that Mays fought so vigorously for over his lifetime. He never sought or asked for special treatment, or handouts. But he demanded equality; equal opportunity for anyone to succeed, regardless of race, ethnicity, or social status.
In a time when the toppling of statues and changing of sports nicknames and mascots generated much controversy and conversation across the country, let this school’s renaming stand as a positive example for the country. In this case, a new name means everything.