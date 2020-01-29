It was a little after noon on Sunday when we heard the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. Ironically, it was my 16-year old daughter – who cares nothing about sports but knew about Kobe from a number of popular memes – who first heard about it. She texted my son, who got the message as we were out driving. My wife and I got the news when we heard our son sobbing uncontrollably in the back seat.
The tragedy was compounded at the realization that another of the victims in the crash was Kobe’s 13-year old daughter, Gianna (Gigi). We were shocked and saddened by Kobe’s death. We were devastated by Gigi’s.
For my son, at 13, issues of death and mortality are just becoming real. Every school, church, or movie theater mass shooting has taken its toll on his youthful heart. Thoughts of Kobe and Gigi, clinging to each other helplessly as the helicopter went down, were too much for him to contemplate.
What is it about Kobe that has made this tragedy so powerful? There was of course his basketball greatness. Bryant, who won 5 NBA titles, 2 individual scoring titles, 1 MVP award, and 18 All-Star game selections, was an elite player. He also possessed a killer instinct and ability to come through in the clutch that were unmatched among his peers. He called himself the “Black Mamba,” and it was this “Mamba Mentality” that truly set him apart from other great players.
But beyond that, Kobe was a unique athlete. Raised in Europe, Kobe was fluent in several languages, and he was known to communicate with foreign players in their native tongue. He might be the most cerebral player in NBA history, absorbing details about the game that even other great players overlooked. Kobe often wore a wry smile, as if he knew something that no one else on the court knew. And in fact, he usually did.
This mentality carried over into his post-NBA life. Rather than trudging along as some retired athletes do, Kobe embraced a variety of business interests. He also became a passionate advocate for women’s basketball, and he coached and nurtured Gigi as her basketball skills evolved. The promise of these unfulfilled activities, of too many things left undone, made Kobe’s death all the more tragic.
Several coincidences in timing added to the blow. The night before the crash – on Saturday the 25th – Lebron James passed Kobe to become the third leading scorer in NBA history. In recognition of that moment, Lebron and others had spent much time that Saturday recounting Kobe’s impact on them and on the game. This is also the year that Kobe becomes eligible for the NBA Hall of Fame, and while Kobe is assured of selection, we won’t get to hear the much-anticipated speech of one of basketball’s most eloquent, and enlightened, speakers.
It should be noted that Kobe was not perfect. In 2003, he was accused of sexual assault, a charge he disputed and which was eventually dismissed (although never fully resolved at trial). His work ethic and intensity were legendary, and sometimes caused rifts with teammates such as Shaquille O’Neal and Dwight Howard. Despite these flaws, Kobe represented the best in human aspirations, a man working to overcome his faults and misdeeds.
Kobe and Gigi’s deaths, along with the other seven victims in the crash, remind us that life is precious, and can be short. Cherish each moment. Bury the hate. Live each day to the fullest, and tell the ones you love how you feel. Or, as Kobe himself put it in 2008, “Life is too short to get bogged down and be discouraged. You have to keep moving. You have to keep going. Put one foot in front of the other, smile and just keep on rolling.” #MambaMentality