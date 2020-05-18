Throughout history the human comedy has reflected every emotion and quality known to mankind. The good, the bad and the ugly is a case in point. It’s not merely a clever expression; it describes a world of the unexpected. Nothing could illustrate that more than the coronavirus.
How could anyone expect such a threat? Still, some, no doubt, see it as the kind of problem that occurs from time to time, such as when the plague hit as far back as 541 A.D., and other times in history when millions died. The coronavirus, like many other pandemics, has been another major killer. Still, like in so many other situations, some good has occurred as well as the bad and the ugly.
“We are in it together” is repeated around the world. Indeed! People are helping each other simply because help is needed. It also has shown the inherent ability of Americans to find ways to act, to create, to respond in ways that can be demanding to achieve. In fact, that’s happened all over the world.
Eating establishments have devised ways to provide food to people by delivery or at curbside. In a place like Greenwood where eating out is a way of life, that’s important. Other businesses also offer drive-thru, drive-by, or delivery service, too, keeping commerce flowing as best they can. Even tax preparers do that. Some things are handled by mail, and the postal service and its people should be thanked.
Churches and schools, while being constrained by the rules of engagement, have managed to handle the rigmarole by using technology to try to get their jobs done. It’s amazing what American ingenuity and work ethic can accomplish. Even in the midst of the problem some schools are figuring out ways to conduct safe graduations.
All of that is noteworthy, naturally, but the goodwill of all the combined efforts is a bonus that stands out. Despite differences, many people in many countries appear to have realized that there is a silver lining to every dark cloud.
Now, if the world can keep that kind of spirit alive, imagine what could happen. Unfortunately, there are nations that accent the negative and not the positive. Maybe the coronavirus was a message from Above for the world to get its act together ... if it comprehends.
As the coronavirus grew to a pandemic, the way a majority of Americans approached restrictions and risks has shown a remarkable degree of determination. To be sure, there’s been a lot of courage on display. Courage, it’s been said, doesn’t mean you don’t get afraid. It means you don’t let fear stop you. And, so far, courage has prevailed.
We can hope, of course, but history shows that while courage is a factor in this crisis, there always are exceptions to the rule. As the saying goes, there’s always a fly in the ointment. That’s true now without a doubt. Some people and nations go out of their way to be contrary, which demonstrate how hard-headed and/or selfish they can be.
Furthermore, it doesn’t matter what skin color, politics, faith or anything else is involved, there always are some contrarians that show why the good, the bad and the ugly is an apt description. It’s a cross good people have to bear, even when a sneaky killer targets people of every color, every ethnic group and every nation, regardless of anything and everything imaginable.
In the present calamity, if we’re patient and lucky, we can be thankful if the obvious good eventually outweighs the obvious bad and ugly.