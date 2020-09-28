Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to educate that substance use treatment and mental health services can enable those with mental and substance use disorders to live healthy and rewarding lives.
Now in its 31st year, Recovery Month celebrates the gains made by those living in recovery.
Recovery is the ultimate goal at Cornerstone and at all organizations dedicated to substance use and mental health treatment. Part of the process of recovery is making connections with those struggling with similar issues.
Oftentimes, individuals who experience a mental or substance use disorder feel isolated and alone. Yet, every year, millions of Americans experience these conditions. It is important that we offer support to individuals facing mental and substance use disorders. In fact, we need to create environments and relationships that promote acceptance.
Support from families is essential to recovery. It is vital that family members have the tools to start conversations about prevention, treatment, and recovery. Too many people are still unaware that prevention works and that mental and substance use disorders can be treated, just like other health problems.
Having worked in this field for over 20 years, I have witnessed the positive reality of recovery. Individuals who embrace recovery achieve improved mental and physical health and form stronger relationships with their neighbors, family members, and peers.
We need to make more people feel as though recovery is possible. Mental and substance use disorders affect people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, geographic regions, and socioeconomic levels. They need to know that help is available. These individuals can get better, both physically and emotionally, with the support of a welcoming community.
The Recovery Month observance reminds us that when we celebrate our connections and share our personal accomplishments and struggles, we combat the stigmas that can impede the recovery journey and send a message to positively impact lives for the better.
Be doing so, we will spread the message to people seeking recovery that you are not alone. There is hope, help, and support available from others. Healthy and rewarding lives are in reach, knowing that our humanity is the cornerstone that connects us all.