There are many reasons why a person begins to use drugs and alcohol. Usually, it is because they are joining in with their friends or people that they want to become friends. It can be a very social situation starting out. Others might have begun with prescription medication for an ailment and then became first, physically dependent on the medication; and then psychologically dependent on it. When using the substance, it allows them to go about their normal activities and participate in life. This is how substance use disorders begin. The drugs and alcohol provide a mechanism so that someone can have a more enjoyable and functional life.
As substance use continues, tolerance increases, more is needed to find that place where the person feels their new normal. It also means that physically and psychologically, they are becoming more dependent and more protective of their substances and behavior changes so that they can support the substance use. These changes are subtle and soon become a lifestyle. The distance they put between themselves and family and friends becomes an ever widening gap. They are drawn to people who are engaging in the same activities that they are so that they can continue alcohol and drug use without judgement and in order to continue to have a stream of information about supply. Soon, the need to protect the supply becomes a priority. The use of the substances is no longer about choice, but it is about survival, not feeling sick, and feeling the new normal. It is not about rational thought.
Recovery from substance abuse disorders is a long road and not an easy one. There are some key factors that are necessary for a long and successful recovery process. I say recovery process because there is a chance for a return to use. The recovering person has to put protective factors in place. Doing activities on a daily basis that supports recovery, having a supportive network of non-using people, making lifestyle changes that support sobriety (like lifestyle changes were made to support substance use before), utilizing community supports, and engaging with the world around them are all things that help a person with ongoing sobriety.
Then there’s a pandemic. People are told to protect their health by socially distancing from others. Community supports are not as readily available. Mutual aid meetings in the area such as Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Smart Recovery and Celebrate Recovery are no longer meeting in person. Inpatient treatment centers are not taking new patients. Outpatient treatment centers are not meeting in person. Families are separated. Many jobs have been furloughed or shut down. The structure that the person has put into place has been up-ended. The supports they have in place no longer look the same.
There are options. Outpatient treatment centers like Cornerstone are doing Telehealth services with patients so that they provide support, treatment and accountability and continue to take new patients. There are online resources like aa.org, naws.org, weconnectrecovery.com, plus many more. There also many recovery resources both for the person with the addiction and the people who love them.
SMART Recovery Online has message boards, information and online meetings. Intherooms.com has many types of support groups and information. NA Zoom Marathon meetings at Zoom 4949655890.
Another resource is the thing we carry around all the time: a phone. With smartphones, a person can attend online meetings, but also there are many free or inexpensive apps available. Sober Tool, 12-Step Toolkit have many features and reminders sent throughout the day. Most importantly, recovery takes work and support. Reach out to someone. That might be just what they needed to get through the day sober.