With what promises to be a very hectic 2020 election season, we are now in the process of recruiting poll workers.
What does a poll worker do?
Poll workers assist voters in their polling locations on Election Day. Their duties include verifying voter credentials, marking poll lists, activating ballot marking devices, ensuring voters are properly scanning their ballots, and other duties as assigned by the poll manager.
What does a poll manager do?
The poll manager is responsible for picking up the equipment the day before the election, setting up the polls and returning the equipment to our office once the polls have closed. A poll manager oversees the poll workers, assigns duties, maintains order in the polling location, ensures voting equipment and ballots are secure at all times and ensures that all applicable election laws are followed.
You can access more detailed information regarding poll worker and poll manager duties on our website, as well as review the Poll Managers’ Handbook and poll worker training videos. This information is also available on scvotes.org
The requirements to work the polls are as follows:
To be a poll worker, you must be a registered voter in South Carolina.
Sixteen- and 17-year-olds may also work the polls. They are compensated at the same pay rate as adults.)
To be a manager, you must be a registered voter in Greenwood County or an adjoining county (Abbeville, Edgefield, Laurens, McCormick, or Saluda counties).
Attend a mandated poll worker training class before each election, except in the case of a runoff. No additional training will be offered between the two. You can take the training online or in-person depending on your preference. Classes are about two hours in length.
Be willing and able to work the entire day of the election, from about 6:30 a.m. until about 7:30 p.m.
You may be wondering if you will be compensated for your service on Election Day. The answer is yes, you will be paid for working the polls on Election Day. Poll workers are compensated at a rate of $150 for Election Day work ($60 for training and $90 for Election Day). Poll managers are compensated at a rate of $225 for Election Day work ($60 for training and $165 for Election Day). In the case of a runoff, the rate of pay for a poll worker for both days would be $240 total since no additional training will be offered. The rate of pay for a poll manager would be $390 total since no additional training will be offered. Payroll checks for working the polls typically go in the mail within a week after each election. If there is a runoff, only one check will be issued within a week after the runoff.
Extra measures because of pandemic
We will be equipping all poll workers with masks, gloves and face shields. All polling locations will be supplied with hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes. Equipment will be cleaned on a regular basis.
If you are interested in being a poll worker, and you meet the requirements listed above, complete the poll worker survey form on our page of the Greenwood County website and either fax or email the form to us. You can also apply in our office or email us at vote.greenwood@elections.sc.gov and we can email you the paperwork which consists of an application, forms for the SC Retirement System, and a W-4 form.
The Greenwood County Voter Registration & Elections Office is at 600 Monument St., Suite 113. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The phone number is 864-942-8585. Our website address is greenwoodsc.gov