The year was 2010. It was the same year my dad was first elected to Congress and the year I became a Nationals fan. Nine years later, I got to see them win the World Series.
I would never consider myself a die-hard baseball guy; at least not in the way you’d call my brother a die-hard soccer guy. No, I can’t regurgitate a bunch of history or statistics, but like every great American, I love a good game of baseball. And almost every summer in college, I’d make the trip up to Washington, D.C. to see Dad play in the Congressional Baseball Game for Charity. Nationals Park. Republicans versus Democrats. The proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington. And on each occasion, I’d pick up a new shirt proudly spelling out “Washington,” or a hat emblazoned with that curly “W.”
This journey of finding “my team” coincides with the journey of my dad’s service in the United States Congress. Now, almost a decade later, I realize the important role baseball has played (and should play) in the health of our father-son dynamic, as well as the overall health of our country.
Over the years, he and I have differed on a score of political issues. Throughout his congressional tenure, I think it’s fair to say that I’ve become increasingly liberal, while Dad has become increasingly conservative. Who can blame him, really? The conservative district and constituents he serves demand it. And like it or not, that’s how a representative democracy works. Yet, for reasons unknown to me other than the natural tendency for father and son to often find themselves at different sides of the dinner table, there have been many family suppers where he and I have just had to agree to disagree.
And in doing so we can both, at the very least, say “Go Nats!”
We may not see eye-to-eye on things like immigration or health care, but we do share a common love for a good game of Nationals baseball, a common distaste for that traitor Bryce Harper, and while neither of us would be quick to admit it, we’ve both learned how to dance to “Baby Shark.” My dad was at Nationals Park for Game 4 of the 2019 NLCS. The Nats clinched, advanced to the World Series and Dad — knowing that my old gray ball cap was getting a bit worn — bought me a nice, new red one. I wore it for every game of the World Series, and on Oct. 30, 2019, I christened it my official good luck charm.
It’s this type of bond that Americans need with fellow Americans. In the wake of the 2019 novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), we’ve found ourselves constantly arguing with our friends and neighbors. Some think we’re reopening the economy too soon. Some think we’re not moving fast enough. Some see issues with the amount of testing being done, while others criticize certain aspects of the federal stimulus programs — who should get assistance and how much? In addition to COVID-19, Americans have long suffered from political polarization, and our reaction to this pandemic is just the latest symptom of that illness.
Baseball is the vaccine we’re waiting for. At the time of writing, the 2020 season still carries some uncertainty for when that vaccine will become available, but I long for the days where the most heated conversation I encounter, whether on the street or on social media, is the good-spirited smack talk between two fans of opposing teams. This season, we may not have the opportunity to watch a live game in a crowded stadium, but one thing I hope we can all unite around soon is a common love for our national pastime.