At the height of Jim Crow, when lynchings and other forms of racially charged violence were common, newspapers helped fuel animosity toward African Americans.
For most publications, it wasn’t just a refusal to upset the status quo; instead, they fully embraced white supremacy.
Any story in which a person of color attacked someone white, no matter where it happened, it would often make the front page — something that normalized the worst and largely unfounded stereotypes about African Americans. Headlines would often pair a racial descriptor with “brute,” “fiend,” “rapist” or some other convicting noun while extolling the virtue of a purported white victim or exonerating a murderous crowd.
Even when editors would opine against lynchings — generally while giving glowing news coverage — they would excuse such extrajudicial slayings as understandable given prevailing emotions or the prolonged wait before a trial and execution.
Most newspapers stopped kowtowing to this perverse practice more than half a century ago. Now, except in instances when race is relevant, journalists avoid cataloging the skin color of story subjects. And editors don’t select stories and story placement to feed bigotry.
Well, at least not usually.
But in the age of the Black Lives Matter movement as we all navigate what appears to be a national reckoning on racial injustice, a small but growing number of people are calling on newspapers to highlight those stories that inflame racial hatred.
The pitch has come a few different ways, always with a case involving a white victim and a Black suspect accused in the slaying. It’s taken a few tries, but the latest attempt seems to be catching fire: The senseless slaying of a 5-year-old shot at point-blank range and the question of why this killing hasn’t made national news.
The idea that a tragic death is being ignored makes for a seductive storyline. And yes, absolutely, it warrants coverage every time a child is murdered.
If you think every news outlet should cover every child’s death, however, you might be surprised to know how many there are.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 937 children 14 or younger who died by homicide in 2017.
That’s nearly three children per day — a difficult number to keep up with in daily coverage.
If the reason to lift up 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant’s name is that every child deserves to be remembered, where are the names of the likely dozen or more children who have been slain since his death? Why are the loudest voices not uttering these names or posting them to social media?
There’s a single difference that makes Cannon Hinnant out: He is white and the person accused of killing him is Black. You know, that crime that newspapers nationwide would emblazon beneath their nameplates to excite racism.
And if you look at fringe media that supports QAnon or white supremacy, the race angle is the story.
According to the conspiracy theory-peddling InfoWars, national outlets are ignoring this story not because it doesn’t sufficiently stand out from the 40 or 50 new homicides that happen daily, but because the “story doesn’t fit media’s anti-white, race-baiting narrative.”
And noted neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin on his message board, The Daily Stormer, contends that there’s a conspiracy by the media to suppress stories about African Americans killing whites, writing that “Black people kill white people all day, every day.” (Note: FBI homicide data disagrees.)
The website, which is thought to have been part of white supremacist Dylann Roof’s digital stomping grounds before he massacred Black parishioners at Mother Emanuel, has a banner that warns that if Democrats win in November, “THE POLICE WILL BE ABOLISHED AND BLACKS WILL COME TO YOUR HOUSE AND KILL YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.” In other words, stoking fear about people of color is on brand for the site.
While the dark fringes of the internet have been the loudest, this false narrative that a child’s death is being ignored has legs and is getting a lot of attention from people who aren’t racist but have bought into the narrative of a forgotten case and a child victim.
And let’s be clear, as is the case when any child who is slain, this is a tragic story. I definitely don’t want to diminish the memory of Cannon Hinnant or harm the family’s grieving process, but I doubt his family and memory are well served by letting this case fuel racism.
One more thing: Some have claimed that nearly every time a white person kills an African American that it gets national coverage, while journalists ignore when the suspect is Black and the victim is white.
This claim doesn’t hold up to scrutiny.
In 2018, the most recent year for which FBI data is available, there were at least 234 homicides that had a white perpetrator and Black victim. Yet most of these slayings didn’t garner national attention. In 2020, the handful of cases with Black victims where race has been discussed nationally have mostly been at the hands of the government, with the notable exception of Ahmaud Arbery, whose death sounds eerily similar to those lynchings from decades past. The national cases I can recall that we’ve reported this year can be counted on one hand — far short of the approaching the 2018 tally.