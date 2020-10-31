Reading the tea leaves for local politics can be difficult to do in anything resembling a professional capacity. No scientific surveys are conducted on Lakelands school board races, and aside from the haphazard approach of counting signs to gauge support, there’s no real metric for assessing who might win ahead of a local election.
Sure, historic results can be helpful, but that’s not foolproof. The political makeup of communities changes over time. For instance, in McCormick County, a historically Democratic-leaning county that former President Barack Obama carried as recently as 2012, went to President Donald Trump in 2016. And the wins were both narrow enough that it could tilt Democrat again this year without it seeming anomalous.
When looking at seats that represent a larger swath of constituents, however, it becomes easier to evaluate and predict what might happen because it’s more difficult for larger populations to see significant shifts, at least in a short span, and pollsters — along with big media — are more likely to devote resources trying to understand likely voters.
Here’s a look at a few of our bigger races that are getting decided on Tuesday:
U.S. House District 3While some public polling is conducted for congressional districts that seem competitive, South Carolina’s 3rd District is not on that list. That’s because the seat is seen as a safe Republican seat that U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan seems all-but-certain to win. Politics and sports website FiveThirtyEight, which uses statistical analysis to predict outcomes of various races, gives Duncan a more than 99% chance of beating Democratic challenger Hosea Cleveland on Tuesday.
This seems consistent with Duncan’s past performances. Two years ago, Duncan defeated Mary Geren by 36.82 percentage points — that’s right, the difference between his vote tally and hers was more than his Democratic challenger got at the polls.
This actually represented a tightening from his 2016 race, also against Cleveland, when he trounced the now four-time congressional candidate by 45.75 points. His tightest general election for the seat was 2010, when he defeated his opponent by a comparatively modest 26.3 points.
Does that mean Cleveland can’t pull out a win? Well, anything is possible — which is why it’s important to get out there and vote.
U.S. SenateSen. Lindsey Graham’s bid for a fourth term might be his closest election yet, with well-funded Jaime Harrison blaring ads across the state. Polling shows a close race.
In eight different polls during the past month, the race ranged from Graham being 9 points ahead to the incumbent being down by 2. Three of them showed it was tied. Interestingly, none included Constitution candidate Bill Bledsoe, who remains on the ballot despite dropping out to endorse Graham, even as Harrison and some left-leaning groups seem to be steering conservative voters to Bledsoe and away from Graham.
This looks like it could be a close contest.
Of course, this could be a mirage. Polling is fine-tuned in battleground states out of necessity — and even that can miss its mark — but reliably red South Carolina doesn’t get polled as often and pollsters don’t necessarily have as good of a read of the state.
If you look back at 2018, Gov. Henry McMaster’s polling numbers were 54% to James Smith’s 39 in the last poll taken before that election. That final poll, conducted by Trafalgar Group, which had an estimated 1.6% margin of error, reported close to 8% of voters remained undecided. McMaster won 54-46, which either means every undecided voter broke for Smith or the poll’s sample missed the mark and leaned more conservative than the final outcome during the midterm.
For what it’s worth, FiveThirtyEight gives Graham a 3 in 4 chance of holding onto his seat.
So, could Graham be unseated? Well, anything is possible — which is why it’s important to get out there and vote.
PresidentWe all likely remember the polls four years ago. Nearly every pundit and pollster predicted a Hillary Clinton win, and they were wrong.
The nationwide polls weren’t that far off, with RealClearPolitics — another poll-tracking website — having Clinton leading the polling average with 3.2 percentage points. She carried the popular vote, but only by 2.1 points, which is within a typical margin of error.
But popular vote tallies don’t decide the presidency, and the state-level polls were off by much more. FiveThirtyEight puts the average state poll as having been off by about 5 points, which is a tremendous level of error in close races, and 2016 had a few of those.
The conventional wisdom among pollsters is that they undervalued educational attainment in 2016, with exit polls pointing to that being a key factor in determining how someone voted. The 2018 polls were much closer to their targets and pollsters think they have corrected the problem. However, I’ve heard a number of conservatives express skepticism in the polls and I wonder if this translates into those likely to support Trump being less willing to participate this year. We’ll find out next week how accurate the polls are.
With all that said, the polls point to former Vice President Joe Biden having a sizable lead on Election Day. RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight each have Biden up by more than 8 points in polling averages and show him leading in a number of battleground states.
FiveThirtyEight gives Trump a 1 in 10 chance of being reelected which, again, relies on the polls being accurate. The website ranks his chance of carrying South Carolina at more than 90%.
Does that mean Trump can’t pull out a national win, or that Biden is guaranteed to lose South Carolina? Well, anything is possible — which is why it’s important to get out there and vote.