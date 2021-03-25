Mary Balfour and I have settled it. We can now say with pride that we both call Greenwood, South Carolina home. It was quite a journey to get here, but I will spare you much of the agony and simply say this:
Just out of graduate school, I was living in my hometown of Mobile, Alabama. I had married my high school sweetheart. I was ready to publish my very first book. But only two weeks after the dust had begun to settle on our move, a nice man missed a red light. My coma was for three months, my wheelchair was for a year, but most horrific, my traumatic brain injury will haunt me every single day for the rest of my life. Yet, in the midst of this madness, my brother’s wife had become dear friends with Mary Balfour, and I am now more than proud to call this Episcopal priest my forever wife.
Mary Balfour has her own story of finding a path through the chaos and uncertainty of growing up, but I will leave that story for her to tell. My story is more than enough information to digest. In fact, I have carved away the fat and done my best to stay to the meat of the story without too many off-topic comments and after-thoughts, and it is still too long.
My own story even goes as far as moving to a town by myself (with a brain injury), attempting to date on-line, and then hiding in fear by living in my mother’s garage while that questionable house sold. The sale gave me the freedom to choose, which brings me to the reason for telling you this story: what brought my wife and I home. My wife and I had been moving a good bit ourselves, and while Southern Pines (the home of our last church) is a terrific town, my wife needed to move back into the only position she had truly known: as rector. My wife certainly is more comfortable when she is in charge, and with a brain injury, I have been grateful to learn this. My confusion is gracefully balanced by Mary Balfour’s quick and efficient decision-making skills.
So it was with only a touch of trepidation that we answered the call to move to Greenwood. My own writing career can and does move as easily as throwing my laptop into a backpack. It is one of the true advantages of the writing field, and having married a priest, we needed this flexibility. Typically, an Episcopal priest will find themselves at a given church for 10 years and then will be called elsewhere. Perhaps Greenwood could pull us in for more. We do love it here. Honestly, we arrived in Greenwood with the onset of the pandemic, and we loved it anyway!
The very size of Greenwood is a draw. It is large enough for all of the desired amenities, but small enough to give it that folksy, ‘I know everyone in town’ feel. The principal drag down Main street is a very real shot of the art-life, but any other needs are easily found on the loop that circles this fine town. Everything is easy to get to. In less than 15 minutes, you can be anywhere in town.
All told, I believe I have moved twenty-two times in my life. In my opinion, this is not to be advised. But whatever the case may be for each of you, we could not be more pleased to now call Greenwood home. There are mornings that for a sliver of an instant, I wake up thinking I might be in my mother’s garage, or that I might need to get up and flee Georgia with smoke on my tires and fear in my eyes… But every morning I am overjoyed to see my wife peacefully sleeping next to me and realize that I am in Greenwood South Carolina, and I am, -correction: we are, in fact, gratefully home.