In America, the nation succeeded because the people shared a work ethic that was the foundation of prosperity. You have to wonder what happened when you see socialist behavior taking root.
Basically, in a socialist society the government pretty much controls everything. In capitalism, the work ethic of the people is the economic engine that moves the country forward. Had that not been true there would not have been the pioneers that moved the nation westward.
There are those that argue that working can be taken to the extreme and become a health hazard, physically and mentally. That may be true in some situations. Nevertheless, it takes individual effort to reach self-sufficiency.
American youngsters have grown up learning from their fathers and mothers. They grow seeing work and how it provides the wherewithal to become the source of earning a living. It also lets everyone who tries to save for the future. The main thing in capitalism is that it provides opportunities for those willing to take advantage of them. They work for themselves, not the government.
Successful Americans in history were willing to gamble their future of taking chances … at times when the odds were stacked against them. One of the best examples was the building of railroads. They connected the people from coast to coast and every community in-between.
The people of Greenwood know how important railroads were. Early on three railroads contributed mightily to its growth, especially the AK&G that hauled tons and tons of blue granite from quarries. Blue granite is the state’s official stone and has been used in various construction projects, including the Statehouse in Columbia.
It could be said that progress in this country came on the backs of workers. Native Americans, for example, were central to the construction of skyscrapers, particularly in New York City. Something in their DNA allowed them to work at extreme heights without being affected. In almost every industry American work ethic is a historical fact.
America has been a land of opportunity. Consequently, there has been a corresponding and supportive development of an innate mindset of self-sufficiency among the people. In other words, Americans have wanted to work and earn a living. There has been an element of pride in that. How has that general belief come to such a changing and devastating situation?
It’s not surprising, then, that socialist schemes have become a factor in this nation. Still, Americans that came along just before and after World War II have a hard time accepting and understanding the changes. The attitudes of some in Congress and the young people that accept socialism are beyond comprehension.
It may be that the government handouts in recent times have given socialist voices more encouragement. The more free stuff they get, the more they want. That’s bad enough, of course, but the fact there are enough voter support to elect socialists to office is a major concern … or should be.
How have anarchists managed to gain a foothold in the greatest experiment in the history of the world? Rioters, looters and violence have convinced the majority of law-abiding citizens that criminal elements nowadays are threats to national stability. Contrary to their claims of peaceful protests, what those groups do speaks much louder than what they say.
Of course, volatile behavior is not protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution. It violates the very idea. When reasons are manufactured to create derision, it mocks the freedom that has been the foundation of the American work ethic and success through the years.