Greenwood County has long been a prosperous area to live in, with a beautiful lake and downtown area. However, the area is simply not big enough in population to support a veterinary emergency clinic or even late night service.
The purpose of writing this column is to educate the Greenwood area about why the veterinarians have started to refer emergency cases to fully-staffed facilities.
There is a nationwide shortage of veterinarians. Coupled with the relatively remote area that surrounds Greenwood County, and the need to make a high salary to pay back substantial student loan debt that is typically greater than $250,000 creates a perfect storm.
Many local veterinarians struggle to even recruit and keep daytime general practitioners to the area. That being said, when the local clinics were taking calls, this meant many long hours that were followed by another full day of work, and typically very long weekends. There was simply no way to alleviate a full day work schedule to accommodate for on-call because the clinics already do not have enough doctor staff to carry their workload.
Staffing a daytime practice is already very difficult. Our teams are highly skilled and compassionate people. Licensed veterinary technicians, who administer and monitor anesthesia, perform many clinical duties, educate clients, take X-rays and much more, are also in short supply. Prior to stopping on-call, local veterinarians were either performing procedures and diagnostics alone or having to bring in staff that had already worked a full day that day and would be back at work the next day.
Veterinarians as a whole are already highly stressed and have to deal with severe grief on a daily basis. Whether it is the humane euthanasia of a beloved pet or a client that simply does not have the ability to properly care for their pet, the burden is often placed upon us.
Suicide rates among veterinarians are some of the highest in any profession. The job challenges that more than 70,000 veterinarians in the U.S. face have led to disproportionately high suicide rates, according to the CDC.
The suicide rates have worsened in recent years because of higher student debt, more pressure from pet owners and a lack of understanding from the public about what we do. It is very common for us to be labeled as money hungry, selfish and cold hearted when we do not provide services for free. In reality, we are far from this.
Veterinarians typically have to do the best we can with clients that have very small budgets to care for their pets, but love them dearly. We also have clients that try to contact us through any means possible on evenings and weekends.
While we would truly love to give 24/7 access to our expertise, our families and we deserve rest and relaxation just like everyone else does. The stress of our jobs is compounded by the ubiquity of social media and unwarranted Google reviews.
There is not a single clinic in the Greenwood area, nor has there ever been, that can provide any after-hours monitored hospitalization or critical care. Most emergencies, and all surgical cases, should be monitored post-op for several hours, and this is simply not possible.
While all of us understand the frustration of having to drive to another area for emergency care, understand that the best care is provided in other places because of many factors, and that your family veterinarian needs time off to decompress just as everyone else. We are here for you while we are open, and we all want to provide the best care while we are.
See your local veterinarian for their recommendations on where to take your pet after hours.