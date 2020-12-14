As we all know by now, we are in the midst of a global pandemic. Public health officials are advising that we scale back the number of people at holiday gatherings to keep people safe and prevent the further spread of the coronavirus in our communities.
As we plan our much-smaller dinners and holiday parties, we still need to be mindful of the fact that — for many people — holiday spirits do not come from a bottle.
According to the US Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration nearly half of all Americans do not drink alcohol on a regular basis. In 2019, 50.8% of Americans reported drinking alcohol in the past month (National Survey on Drug Use and Health). In other words, 49.2% of people do not regularly drink.
There are many reasons why people choose not to drink.
For instance, if you know someone in recovery from addiction, you know that maintaining their sobriety is very important to them. There may also be other medical conditions that prohibit the use of alcohol such as pregnancy, diabetes, digestive and kidney disorders, heart issues and depression. Alcohol can also negatively interact with both prescription and over-the-counter medications, including those for colds. Many people are also now embracing the sober curious movement and want social options without alcohol.
Unfortunately, despite their sizable numbers, these non-drinkers are often overlooked at holiday gatherings where the only truly appealing beverage choices contain alcohol. These non-drinkers want choices beyond soft drinks and bottled water.
So, this holiday season, we ask that you consider your non-drinking guests who still want something festive, tasty and non-alcoholic. There are lots of festive “mocktail” drinks that will show your guests that you made a special effort to provide beverages that appeal to everyone.
To get your holidays off to a good start, here are two non-alcoholic options. For more mocktail recipes, contact the Cornerstone Prevention Department at 864-227-1001.
The Enforcer
Fresh brewed coffee in a mug
Stir in 2 sugar cubes
Add a dash of cinnamon
Top with whipped cream and chocolate sprinkles
New Year’s Eve Kiss
Pour 2 oz. Passion Fruit juice in a champagne flute
Fill with Club Soda