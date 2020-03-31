What are we learning from the coronavirus? The essential fact that becomes obvious is that we humans on this planet are evermore interconnected, no matter where we live or what part of society we occupy individually. China and Africa and Europe are on our doorsteps right here in Greenwood. Every segment of our community is connected closely to every other.
The 1978-18 flu arrived through individuals’ illnesses and affected people all over the world, but when a vaccine was developed we became less attentive. We could again think of serious illness as an personal problem. We were reluctant to see that one individual’s illness is a community’s problem economically as well as morally. We resisted efforts to extend health care to all our neighbors beyond our reluctantly offered Medicare and Medicaid.
That frame of mind has persisted. We think of our country as wholly distinct from any other and our own families as very separate fro the larger community. But now, quite suddenly, we are deeply aware of our interdependence.
The grocery store becomes an adventure in safety even while it is critical to our sustenance. Every person we encounter is a possible and invisible carrier of the virus. Each of us becomes a possible carrier because we had to venture out.
Each of us is responsible to the whole community.
The coronavirus leaps over class and color and citizenship identities and affects each of us over the world. Wealth cannot prevent its spread. Only a coordinated effort by the whole society can slow its progress. Every state and nation must contribute to the science attempts to develop protections. Each one of us has a role to play. It is a challenging parable for modern persons. The world has become one. Perhaps we can expand that understanding from this matter of terrible illness to the other life and science challenges that require our united action.