What about my brain? My mind? My mental health?
When we are young, we focus on our body and physical fitness. When we become an adult, we spend more time taking care of our hearts and general health. When we become older, we start worrying about our mind.
No one wants dementia or Alzheimer’s or senility. We fear dementia or Alzheimer’s as we fear no other disease for two reasons. First, it is the only one of the nation’s top 10 most common causes of death for which supposedly there has been no effective treatment. Second, it is not only fatal, but also robs its victims of their lives long before they die.
I read Dr. Sanjay Gupta’s book, “Keep Sharp Build a Better Brain at Any Age.” Gupta is CNN’s award-winning chief medical correspondent and New York Times bestselling author of several books. After his grandfather had a stroke and his father had a heart attack, Gupta dedicated himself to health care prevention and became a physician. He was so fascinated by the human brain that he specialized in neurosurgery.
This book is about the care of your brain to prevent and treat cognitive decline and dementia. Part one is about the brain and its function. Part two is about how to take care of your brain to keep it healthy and functional. Part three is about diagnosis and treatment of brain diseases.
There is a self-assessment test to see if you have risk factors in reference to your brain health. There are 24 questions and if you answer yes to five or more, then your brain is at risk of decline. This book isn’t just about avoiding disease, but it is about making your brain as sharp as it can be at any age.
Chapter 9 outlines a 12-week program to take care of and improve your mind. Five goals of the program include:
1- Move More or Exercise
2- Learning New Things
3- Proper Sleep and Rest
4- Improve Your Diet
5- Vibrant Social Life
The first goal is to move more or exercise for at least 30 minutes a day. This includes aerobic exercise, strength training and stretching. Limit your time sitting down and think of all the daily routines you can do standing or walking. Variety of exercise is important and can include so many items such as jogging, swimming, cycling, walking, tennis and yoga. Think of all the innovative ways you can put more movement in your daily activities. The more you move throughout the day, the more your body and brain will benefit.
The second goal is to love to learn new things. Reading new books on topics outside your professional interest is one example. Attending a cooking class or adult education classes are great ways to help you have a better brain. Write a book or learn how to play a new sport. The third goal is sleep and rest hygiene. Try to get at least seven to eight hours of sleep each night. Leave at least three hours between dinner and bedtime and stop caffeine after 2 p.m. Going to bed and getting up at roughly the same time will help you sleep better. Consider meditation for 15 minutes a day.
The fourth goal is to eat healthy. What you eat and when you eat are important. Remember SHARP: S is slash sugar, H is hydrate mainly with water, A is add omega-3s like fish, R is reduce portions and P is plan meals. Fruits and vegetables are good for your heart and good for your brain. Avoiding fast foods and highly processed foods will help your brain.
The fifth goal is connect with people or be more social. The COVID-19 pandemic has limited some of this. Call someone you haven’t spoken to in a while or visit a neighbor or friend. Go to lunch or play a sport with friends and elevate your social life.
Gupta’s program will help you take care of your brain and prevent it from declining as you age.
Gupta thinks the future is bright for prevention and treatment of dementia, Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline as we get older.