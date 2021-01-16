Well, 2020 was quite the year. I chuckled as I read on Facebook that someone wanted a refund after their seven-day free trial of 2021. You have to laugh, right?
The national political drama that has unfolded over the last decade or so has not been a pleasant one. And yet, as that drama has unfolded on our television screens, tablets, smartphones and laptops, we wake up each and every day in a town that is the exact antithesis of that drama.
I moved to Greenwood in May of 1999 after having spent my formative teenage years in the North Bay Area of California. I was a Navy brat and later served in the Navy myself, so I have, whether for better or for worse, seen and lived in a lot of different places. The minute I arrived here, I knew something was different. I will never forget my old friend, Mike Barnhart, falling over in laughter when I told him in 1999 that I planned to attend Lander for a year and then transfer to Cal-Berkeley to finish an engineering degree.
“You’re not going anywhere,” Mike managed to choke out between bellows of laughter. “Greenwood sucks everyone in and never lets them leave.”
He was partially correct as I am still right here in Greenwood more than 20 years later, but I don’t feel sucked in at all. I feel immeasurably blessed to live in such a great community that my family and I can call home. I have told people for years how much I enjoy living in this town and how much it means to me to be considered a Greenwoodian.
What I have found here in Greenwood is not the diabolical struggle between “us” and “them,” but rather more of the fabric-of-we common in tight-knit communities. Through my work both at the Solicitor’s Office and as a broadcaster, I have found much the same fabric in communities like Edgefield and Abbeville.
There are many people in Greenwood who I disagree with politically. However, we have always had to come together and find common ground for the good of the community. Never, at any time, have I found anyone in Greenwood who was so put off by another’s politics that he or she would not lend a helping hand if there something beneficial in it for the community. There are many examples of this and I hesitate to give specific examples for fear of leaving any out. They have all been so powerful to me and have entrenched in me a deep-seated belief that I live in the best community on the planet.
My family and I are truly blessed to call Greenwood our home. I never in a million years would have guessed that I would have ended up here in Greenwood and love it as much as I do. Yet, here I am. God has a nifty way of getting you where you need to be, apparently.
I have had great disagreements with people in this town and, in the next breath, have been working right next to them to make Greenwood a better place to live. Those works continue. They are happening all around you in Greenwood right now. All you have to do is open your eyes.
Don’t be fooled by a narrative that says we are all enemies. As President Abraham Lincoln once admonished us, “We are not enemies but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection. The mystic chords of memory will swell when again touched, as surely they will be, by the better angels of our nature.”