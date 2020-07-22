Harry Patch was a machine gunner in the English Army in World War I. He died as the last of Britain’s World War I veterans.
Only at age 100 could he bear to speak of the horrors of the fighting at Ypres. He wrote and spoke about the common humanity of all the soldiers who met as enemies. He mourned all the dead, all the wounded, regardless of their army. He said, “We were all victims.”
Harry’s words echo today.
We live in a time of deaths that should have been avoided. We assist in unnecessary deaths from COVID-19 as we fail to protect ourselves and others by the simple acts of wearing a face mask, staying out of crowds, maintaining safe distances from others. Our disdain for simple science puts us all in danger. We need to consider Harry Patch’s respect for every human life, even that of his enemy.
Harry Patch’s deep respect for other human beings is again an example for us as we consider the need to fully include African Americans and all people we call people of color in our deep seated identity as Americans. People of color have been in America for thousands of years, colonizing both continents before the first Eurpopeans arrived. Spanish and African explorers came before the English and French. Enslaved African Americans built the New York Port essential to its commercial success. Southern economic success was built entirely on the work of enslaved African Americans. Southern agricultural success in the 21st century needs the work of Latino people. Our military are enriched by African American troops and officers. African American mathematicians were essential to our flight to the moon. Chinese and Irish laborers linked the continent by building its railroads. It is time we eliminated all the social bars which prevent our benefiting from the talents and energies of people of color.
We need to redesign government and industry and business barriers that prevent our use of this tremendous pool of talent. We must redesign our police as some cities have begun to do, improving training and adding the social and mental health services support they need. We need to consider reducing the torrent of guns that threaten us all.
We need to respect our youth, assuring each a full opportunity for education, thus enriching our work force and social stability. In this area we have enlarged mental health and nutrition services for our students. This is a good first step. Our children are our future and must be well prepared.
As Harry Patch reminds us, every soldier lives on the edge of death, on our behalf. Let us consider how we honor those dead. Let us mourn every death. Let us not honor false leaders. A military base named for a traitor who continued to support slavery is an insult to us all. We have so many true heroes whose names can encourage our troops and illuminate our principles.
Then how do we deal with sculpture that honors the confederates who wished to destroy the union of the states? We can move those of ordinary soldiers like Harry Patch to our cemeteries where they can be mourned as representing all the soldiers who died. Those of Confederate generals and of civilian slave dealers can go to storage for now. They can one day go to museums where the war to preserve slavery can be fully described.