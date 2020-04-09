Some lessons are hard won, and there are no guarantees that people will want to learn or will want to improve their lives – no matter how much they are suffering. We have all this seen these painful cycles, like with my friend Elle. We grew up five houses apart, and our families spent summer vacations together in the blue waters of Emerald Isle.
Eventually, we all had to accept the reality that Elle was different in ways we did not understand and could not “fix.” She seemed to make the worst decisions, and she made them consistently as if unable to benefit from hindsight.
One of the first times we realized something was “different” about Elle was when she was a senior in high school, and she got engaged to one of her co-workers, Beau, after knowing him for only a few weeks. They both worked part-time at the drug store; he was 26, and she was 18, and between them, they would have struggled to come up with gas money for the week. We all tried to explain what, to us, seemed obvious: they were young, and they were strangers. The next we heard, they were engaged.
We all said, “Why don’t you have a long engagement to plan the wedding, save some money, and get to know each other?” We hoped that with the benefit of time Elle would “see” what the rest of us had recognized the first time we saw Beau’s grammatically incorrect and numerous tattoos: he was not husband material – at least not right now.
Within six months, we found ourselves at that hot July wedding, getting sunburned in front of his parents’ double-wide. Those of us who had larger cars agreed to let their dogs stay in our cars during the wedding – car and air conditioning running, of course. We didn’t want the dogs jumping on the wedding guests or devouring the reception food that we had gifted them from Costco.
A few months later, we were genuinely happy when they said they were moving out of his parents’ trailer and getting a condo in the city. We all thought, “They are finally growing up, being responsible, and learning independence.”
But that was before we knew the details. They had gotten a balloon loan, and the interest rate was criminal. Just as bad, the condo was at the bottom of a hill on one of the busiest roads in town. We all tried to tell them, “Wait on the move. Improve your credit, so you can get a lower interest rate. Find a better location, so pulling out of your driveway isn’t like playing a real-life game of ‘Frogger.’”
They didn’t hear a word we said, and Elle’s complaints about the condo had a familiar chorus: “I’m late for work because I can’t get out of my driveway!” She actually did find a way to get out of the driveway in the mornings, but it required the inconvenience of getting up in the middle of the night to reposition her car, so that she could pull out forward into morning traffic.
As much as we try to help some people, some lessons have to be learned “the hard way.” As an analogy, consider a butterfly emerging from its cocoon. If we tried to help the butterfly by pulling it out of its cocoon prematurely, we could actually hurt the butterfly because it needs to work at its own pace; it needs to emerge into the mature butterfly at the time at which it is ready to do so – which may involve a different timeline than our own. Some lessons may require repeated “failures,” false starts and disappointments, but the only way to truly “fail” is if we fail to learn from our “mistakes.”
Elle and Pete have their own house now, along with three children and five dogs. Pete is the second husband. Things with Beau didn’t work out, but you just can’t force a butterfly. . . .