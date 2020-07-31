For months I have watched us bicker and belittle each other over our uneducated opinions and ultimately incorrect predictions.
In an effort to be completely forthcoming, I place myself firmly into the category of folks spewing incorrect predictions. I hope everyone that I frantically called or texted before an important press conference featuring the latest expected mandates from our president or our governor will forgive my hysteria. That being said, I hope you will consider my earnest plea.
I was moved to write this to do my part to implore us all to embody the empathy that I’ve witnessed, time and time again, displayed from this community. It is this empathy which makes me so proud to say I am from Greenwood, South Carolina. It is more important than ever that we exemplify what we all take pride in about our community, and what I see to be as our shared identity.
Time and time again our community surprises me with its response to disaster. Time and time again countless individuals and businesses from our community selflessly involve themselves in problems they feel they have an obligation to help correct, not only in our community, but nationally.
For every story you have read in this publication about a selfless act that a member of our community participated in, there are 10 more that you have most likely never heard about. The countless lives across the country, and even the world, that our community has touched through its sincere generosity and grace is immeasurable. Where did this grace go? Why do we seem to be eating each other alive on social media?
I would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone that our county council members, our city council members, our school officials, our police officers and sheriff’s deputies, and our members of “the media,” are all human beings, deserving of our empathy and our grace. They are our neighbors, deserving of the grace that this “neighbors” title implies.
Republican or Democrat, mask or no mask, we are all human beings who want nothing more than happy and healthy children, a roof over our heads, a beer or a glass of wine with friends on a Friday night and a full belly.
We obviously all have legitimate concerns and fears right now, but I would again beg you not to direct your anger or your fear at your neighbors. I say this as someone who is just as guilty as you. I hope to do better myself. Through every major disaster this country and this community has faced, we have always persevered. We seem to be at our best when disaster strikes, and most important, we seem to forget what divides us, if even for a brief while.
The most striking memory I have of 9/11 was the unity that existed in the days and weeks after we were attacked. There were no Republicans or Democrats for a time, and we were all united as Americans. I hope that we can find that unity again.
I was moved by a post from Gov. Henry McMaster’s daughter about this topic, and I will leave you all with this excerpt: “I invite you to be kind. To yourself, to your friends, to those you don’t understand. Can you see how it feels to write a positive review of your life instead of focusing on the things you wish were different? Can you invite grace into your day? Grace doesn’t react. Grace responds. Grace doesn’t yell. Grace speaks.”