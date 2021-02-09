On Jan. 16, workers at Hunts Point Produce market met to approve a new three-year contract, giving them a raise of $1.85 by the end of the third year, and ending a week-long strike by workers in the largest wholesale produce market in the area. The strike of more than 1,400 workers comes at a time when the needs of many are not, and cannot, be met. Wages have stagnated, the economy is floundering, politicians have seemingly turned a blind eye to the people’s needs, and workers are holding on for dear life.
The significance of this strike, and the victory by the workers, cannot be stressed enough. It is a beacon of hope for workers across the U.S, and it shows that there is a power to wield in unity, a feeling that is time and time again stifled by major politicians on both sides of the aisle as well as the news media. We can see the mitigation of worker empowerment before our very eyes. The strike saw little to no coverage by major news outlets, and throughout the pandemic our state and federal elected officials preached the importance of staying open, going to work, and not letting our economy suffer; a dangerous rhetoric that has already cost us more than 400 thousand lives, and will cost us thousands more in months to come.
Throughout the pandemic, workers have seen little support at any level, and American billionaires have grown their collective wealth by more than $1 trillion since March alone. The rich are getting richer, and workers are barely getting by. This strike is a step in the right direction, and it’s crucial that we continue the work. It’s clear who is taking the brunt of the economic hardship, and it’s equally clear that America needs now more than ever to relearn our history of workers’ rights. There must be reawakening of a workers’ movement.
We could be seeing evidence of this dire need: Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, began voting Monday on whether they will join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union. Some 5,800 workers will vote in the election, and its result could set an example for our own state.
South Carolina has the lowest union membership of any state in the U.S., but if this past year has shown us anything, it’s that we are in dire need of a strong labor movement here at home. Many workers are now feeling added anxiety caused by the pandemic, and while wages overall have grown, the purchasing power awarded by these wages is nearly the same as in 1978 (Pew Research Center).
Unions would provide a step in the direction of worker empowerment and a unified voice, providing access to higher wages and added protection for workers who are in fear of being laid off during the pandemic. Many have been forced to work without protective gear, without paid sick leave and in fear that speaking up about these issues will result in termination. While unionization might not be the be all, end all to our problem it is still an important step, and one that must be taken if we are to give workers the power they need.