While we are all daily and hourly kept informed by our media of the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic, we hear almost nothing about the victims of the quarantine.
What do you mean, you might ask? Are you talking about the students that will never have another senior year prom, graduation, etc.? The students that will perform worse on standard tests in the future as they were not fortunate enough to take well to online learning. Maybe the business owners and employees that have lost their jobs and ability to support their families?
No, these are all very distressing, but I speak of something I am more qualified to speak on and troubles me even more deeply. The unintended effects of the quarantine on the health of our Lakelands community. I speak in generalities to avoid disclosing any patient information, but all of these are real life examples I am aware of in the Lakelands.
This is a stressful time for all of use but for those with substance use disorders it may often cause them to relapse as they are not able to attend church, AA, and are removed from their support networks. This has resulted in numerous admissions for alcohol related liver disease in the Lakelands. Many of these people had been abstinent for years and many will have their lives shortened by the damage done to their liver. This speaks nothing to the emotional pain and suffering a substance abuse relapse causes for themselves and their families. Another example is the rise in domestic abuse. This has been well documented recently and is particularly apropos as April was domestic violence awareness month. Many of these victims will manifest abuse as digestive or other physical symptoms. Under normal circumstances these victims can spend time with relatives or friends but are now trapped at home with their abuser.
Many patients require medications to manage serious autoimmune conditions such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, etc. Some patients become concerned that taking these medications makes them more likely to develop COVID-19 so stopped taking their medication without consulting with their physician.
The American College of Gastroenterology has made clear recommendations that patients should continue biologic medications despite the COVID epidemic.
Several of these people have had severe flares of their condition requiring hospitalizations and emergent surgeries. Patients with heart problems might be at increased risk for GI bleeding because of blood thinners. They are also warned they are at high risk for COVID-19 and should not leave their home. Several cardiac patients have had GI bleeding but did not seek medical attention until they developed chest pain or passed out. When patients with cardiac disease lose large amounts of blood from GI bleeding it may cause irreparable damage to their hearts. When a patient arrives sooner, GI bleeding can usually be stopped, and cardiac damage minimized or avoided completely.
While we will never know what the cost in lives and suffering would have been if we had not locked down our society, the costs of doing so have been immense and I am afraid largely forgotten and ignored. Whether the cure was worse than the disease would have been is unknown.
Please call someone who is home alone or suffering from mental illness or abuse. Let them know you care for them. Please take your medications and do not ignore symptoms of your medical conditions because of your concern for COVID-19. As my examples hopefully show, you are far more likely to get hospitalized, suffer, or die because of these than from COVID-19.