Footnotes in history constantly pass virtually unnoticed. Time has a way of diminishing certain notable events, especially after hundreds of years. Such is the case of a major national event that occurred 250 years ago in rural Abbeville County. Thankfully, a roadside historical marker commemorates that occurrence.
Recently, the national focus has been on the commemoration of Christopher Columbus and his explorations. Five hundred years ago with the discovery of the New World, the governments of several western European countries took immediate interest. One of the major reasons was to stake claim and spread empires to this newly discovered land across the Atlantic. Beginning in the 1500s several countries, including England, France and Spain, sent explorers and eventually settlers.
However, the land named America was not a land devoid of residents. The native people had been here for thousands of years. With the eventual masses of permanent European settlers arriving, many Native Americans became resentful. They saw their land and hunting territories give way to forest clearing, log cabins, farms and armies. After the French and Indian War concluded in 1763, America’s frontier lands were opened for wholesale English settlement. The British government was always mindful of the Indians’ resentment, which at times boiled over into violence. British authorities sent representatives to America to negotiate and gain agreements with the native tribes and draw “lines of settlement.” English settlers were to respect these map line boundaries. One side for the settlers, the other left for the Indians. Unfortunately, there still were problems. The nearby Long Cane settlers overstepped the official boundary with their homesteading in the 1750s. On Feb. 1, 1760 resentful Cherokees attacked and 23 settlers were killed.
On Oct. 18, 1770 a major gathering occurred in what is now rural Abbeville County. More than 1,000 Cherokees met with British Indian Commissioner John Stewart. He headed the British “Indian Department” for the southern district of America. His job was to negotiate with the Cherokee tribal chiefs as to what areas English settlers could call their own. Under the large spreading trees and by the warming campfires at Alexander Cameron’s Lochebar plantation, the chiefs met with him to decide yet another boundary line for more and more English settlers, this time moving even farther west into native lands.
Treaties were always important in early America; 250 years ago in late October the treaty between the British government and the Cherokee nation at Lochebar plantation was one of the most significant. The Treaty of Lochebar set the British empire’s southern settlement boundary from Virginia southward. After its signing, the settlement of America and South Carolina picked up at a rapid pace. America was developing into a nation. In a few years the Revolutionary War would permanently separate this country from its original colonizer, Great Britain.