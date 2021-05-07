Speak softly, words have influence. Speak wisely, words have consequences. Speak truth, words can build and destroy. Some word combinations are more profound and come from unexpected sources. Words make the world go around.
Once in a while someone paints a symbolic masterpiece with poetry or literature. Words and how they are linked together can be breathtaking. For example, having a superlative vocabulary is fundamental. A vocabulary is basic to writers of every persuasion, even to satisfy an artistic desire or ego.
The world should never underestimate the power of words. They are, without doubt, one of the most powerful things on earth. Through the ages they have led to violence and peace, understanding and misunderstanding, love and hate, concern and indifference, and every other emotion that defines the mixed up activities of the human race.
Thanks to the written word we can look back in time and comprehend the glories and flaws in civilization ... all the who, what and whys of times past. That should light our path into a live-and-let-live worldwide stability. Unfortunately, other words have continuously kept that from happening throughout most of history.
Conflict too often occurs because hateful or threatening words are spoken, words that leave no room for compromise or mitigating accord. Wise words of wordsmiths paint verbal pictures of critical moments in time. Winston Churchill is a perfect example. Speaking at a university in Missouri after World War II, his words were prophetic. Churchill warned of the coming cold war between free countries and the Communist Soviet Union.
When Stalin imprisoned people from Poland to Hungary and all around Europe, Churchill foretold what would happen and coined a phrase for history. “From Stettin in the Baltic to Trieste in the Adriatic an ‘Iron Curtain’ has descended across the continent …” Iron Curtain went down in history as representative of one of the most brutal and repressive periods for all time for millions of people.
Words, of course, prove stupid is as stupid does. Take racist. It has been exploited out of context so often it has defied truth and become all too common. Some words are hijacked and are used to identify certain groups, individuals and ideas. Why can’t words also be invaluable in calming the world’s arguments?
An anonymous philosopher gave us words that might help the world live in peace. They obviously are based on common sense. Unfortunately, common sense is not all that common. Still, these words are full of promise:
The six most important words: I admit I made a mistake.
The five most importance words: You did a good job.
The four most important words: What is your opinion?
The three most important words: If you please.
The two most important words: Thank you.
The one least important word: I.
It’s clear everyday words don’t have to be powerful to get the job done. In fact, everyday words can accomplish powerful things and even serve to change people everywhere:
Watch your thoughts, they become your words.
Watch your words, they become your actions.
Watch your actions, they become your habits.
Watch your habits, they become your character.
Watch your character, it becomes your destiny.
Words, indeed, are powerful. They also are gentle, religious, persuasive, expressive, demanding, apologetic, commanding, romantic, complimentary, argumentative, happy, sad, belligerent, beautiful, lyrics to augment music and on and on.
The Good Lord gave His people everywhere words and languages of their own. To reiterate, they make the world go around and around and around. It’s like the Tower of Babel really happened. Can words prove or disprove that famous story?
Hallelujah, Amen!