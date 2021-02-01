The hateful mindsets and actions of the far right and far left are a clear and present danger to America. State and federal law enforcement should always be ready to overwhelmingly squash rebellion and lawlessness.
The horror perpetrated on Jan. 6 by the far right did not represent me and millions of other Republicans. Those illegal and immoral actions are an extreme example of the politics of hate.
The people responsible for breaching the barriers to the Capitol building and storming into that esteemed edifice should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
The horror perpetrated last year by the far left in Portland, Seattle, and other cities did not represent millions of Democrats. The destruction and burning of small businesses and homes and the violence and killing are also examples of the politics of hate.
All of those people responsible for costly mayhem should have also been prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
I am a conservative and I voted for President Trump. I agreed with his conservative stances on the major issues and concerns of our nation. However, I and many others were embarrassed by his narcissistic personality and temperament.
His achievements during four years in office are overshadowed by his toxic disposition. He was his own worst enemy. His speeches were usually fiery and hateful and his tweets were unnecessarily abrasive.
Hate knows no bounds in national politics. The only thing that would satisfy Democrats after Jan. 6 was President Trump's resignation, Article 25, or an impeachment.
Democrats and the liberal media had tried to find a way to run him out of Washington, D.C. ever since he was elected. Finally, with only six days left in his presidency, they got their chance and eagerly impeached him for the second time.
It didn't matter that it was probably unconstitutional and unnecessary. The president had lost the election and would have already vacated the White House.
It wasn't enough that Facebook, Instagram and Twitter suspended his accounts or that history will likely call him one of America's worse presidents.
I agree with Black conservative Star Parker. She said President Trump should have denied Democrats the satisfaction of impeaching him by resigning and handing over the reins of leadership to Vice President Mike Pence, an upright Christian man.
May all people of faith pray for President Biden and for peace in our nation over the next four years.