The “hustle” used to be a fun, energetic dance back in the '60s. Today, the word “hustle” has a negative connotation, as if a person has gained something unfairly by snookering others. (Example: He hustled her out of the money that should have been hers.)
Anthony of “Dish TV technical Support,” who was helping us resolve a television issue after a storm, relayed that a “hustler” is someone hustling drugs. Then he thought about it a moment and added, “Well, it could mean someone who is motivated and has a hunger.”
Yes, a hustler has the hunger and motivation to put in the work, make the effort and find the hours to receive rewards that he would not otherwise receive.
Yes, a hustler sees an opportunity and chases it down.
Yes, someone who hustles finds a way around obstacles.
Yes, a hustler sees something “broken,” but figures how to make it useful again. Why throw away and buy new?
Many young people — and adults, I might add — fail to grasp that hustling is more than performing in a status quo manner: We do the job; we get the pay. We do the job; we get the pay…on and on.
Still, the word “hustler” has a negative connotation.
The fact that someone must hustle seems below the middle class standard. If you must hustle, then obviously you failed in the past and, suddenly, life has caught up with you. You gotta hustle just to get back ahead. This is not an example of a person who hustles.
A hustler is not someone with the hand stretched out expectantly for a check for which no return is expected. Usually a well-meaning parent or grandparent writes that check. This young person who has been taught to live expectantly is the one being snookered.
This is not the habit of a hustler. He doesn’t necessarily turn down the occasional check, but hustlers don’t stand around, ho-hum, waiting.
Hustling teaches the young person the opposite of status quo that, unfortunately, life does take 90-degree turns or immediate stops. No financial check can cover that, only someone who hustles to rebuild and reestablish that paradigm shift to a new high. Only a hustler can do that.
Young people must learn to hustle at some point in their lives so they can enjoy the satisfaction of the individual accomplishment.
So, when the time comes that graduates frame their diplomas and store for posterity their caps and gowns, may they choose to drop the prevalent status quo standards that are drowning our society. May they choose to be a hustler, someone who chases down that opportunity, and is successful through hard work, motivation and, yes, hunger.
Hustling is the American Way of work that we must reclaim.
Things may come to those who wait, but only the things left by those who hustle. — Abraham Lincoln