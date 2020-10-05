“Sometimes leadership is planting trees under whose shade you’ll never sit.”
—Jennifer Granholm.
Often, as the executive director of The Greenwood Promise, I am the person who many identify with as being the face of the organization.
Well, I am here to tell you that there are many people behind the scenes who have been the guiding force of The Promise long before I became director. I have a board and three committees who, without them, The Promise would not only cease to exist, it would not be as successful as it is today.
My board of directors and committee members do not just show up to monthly meetings, approve minutes and move along until the next meeting. We do have monthly meetings, they do approve minutes, but during the meetings, they listen, they are engaged, they offer suggestions and guidance, they support me as the director, donate their money and their valuable time, and they love The Greenwood Promise. Their love of The Promise means they love the families and students of our hometown because they believe in the power of education and care about the future of Greenwood County.
The Greenwood Promise board and committee members understand that by educating our students, we are also supporting lower crime rates, an increased tax base, a healthier community, a homegrown workforce and shaping future residents who understand the value of philanthropy and the power of giving back. They are all immensely involved in Greenwood and are busy, many with full-time careers, but graciously and unselfishly give their time to making The Greenwood Promise better and better each day. Unfortunately, they do not always receive the credit they deserve for the impact they have made and continue to make in Greenwood County.
I could not do my job without them as they serve as my mentors, teammates, cheerleaders and, sometimes, my counselors. So, the next time you hear or read about the success of The Greenwood Promise, receive tuition-assistance from The Promise, or like something on one of our social media pages, remember the countless hours of hard work and commitment of my board and committees. And, if you see them, please thank them for their support of the best county in South Carolina.
Board of directors: Josh Black, Piedmont Technical College; Hanna Dover, Think Tank on Main; Josh Garvin, Manley Garvin; Dr. Steve Glenn, Greenwood School District 50; Dr. Bettie Rose Horne, Commission on Higher Education; Denise Manley, Mary Frances Ltd.; Genie McDill, Greenwood 51 school board; Ron Millender, retired from Capsugel; Julie Miner, Connie Maxwell Children’s Home; Brent Parris, Eaton Corp.; Jim Pfeiffer, Self Regional Healthcare; Steven Pruitt, McDonald Patrick Law Firm; Jerry Stevens, First Citizens Bank; Frank Wideman, retired from Self Family Foundation; and Trentsie Williams, Meg’s House.
Committee bembers: Welborn Adams, David Buckshorn, Dr. Daniel Crockett, Paul Cuenin, Wells Dunlap, Johnathan Graves, Megha Lal, Russell Martin, Nancy McCurry, Shelby Dominick-Reed, Yvonne Strom and Dr. Beth Taylor.