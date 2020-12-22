My husband, a lifelong coach, informs me that the huddle is for communicating the game play and ultimately accomplishing the goal: a touchdown. If a player in the huddle is distracted, this may cause a breakdown in the offensive scheme. The coach wants that touchdown. We all want that touchdown.
The family’s huddle is equally critical. Home is still the place to be and that family huddle must stay solidly in place, COVID-19 or not, because, in that huddle, your child is protected, your values are communicated and the outside world can’t contaminate your family’s belief.
Once the country fully opens — with daily school attendance and society in full swing — the temptations and values of the “world” roar in, no matter what you do, and our children are at risk. Firm up that family huddle.
Materialism slyly shifts in and points the way for self-indulgence and self-importance. Hectic schedules ramp up and discord follows. Children are dragged into distortions of the truth along with gossip and rumors. Anxiety rises. Let me say that again: anxiety rises. Our children, once clear on the difference between a “need” and a “want” are now confused. This life lesson, learned from necessity, lapses. The simple activities that were so enjoyed at home, now cramp our children’s style.
This is the way the world is. Be determined to continue in the family huddle with your backs to the world, shielding. If you or your child becomes distracted and loses focus, have accountability, but tighten the circle.
Your family will be tempted to leave the fold, to follow and not lead. Left unchecked, your busy world will eclipse your family dynamics. The saying, “Happy in a hurry,” does not exist.
That family huddle is sacred, and you’ll score a touchdown every time you keep your loved ones from falling prey to the values of the world.