Editor’s note — Claims of election fraud in the 2020 General Election have been investigated and disproved countless times. CPW is a public utility that serves a diverse residency made up of people of various political and sexual persuasions.
The big news right now is impeachment, the riot and big tech. Is big tech out of control?
No, big tech is not out of control; they are in control along with other special interest groups! The money of big tech, big Pharma and other special interest groups has purchased House seats, Senate seats and many other elections across America. I’m very disappointed with both parties as they base election results on money collected to run shameless ads with half-truths and lies while uninformed and illiterate voters make decisions on the trash they see on TV or read on the internet. Honor, integrity and truthfulness no longer matter. Politicians change sides on the issues like most people change underwear.
Until Trump, the promises made during the campaigns were laughed at after the election. Boy, how the swamp hated him for trying to do what he promised. The defeat, if it was real, was because the Democrats stick together no matter what and the Republicans turn on each other as they run scared from the media and being asked to defend the party position. Health care, abortion, same-sex marriage, racial issues and Trump himself are hot buttons that the party tries to soft sell.
Political correctness, social norms and deviant diversity peddled by the media continue to trip up the weak-kneed Republicans and poison our society. Trump took office and took action, while the political fraternity brothers in Washington were already planning how to destroy him. Their actions were treason; however, what has been done? Nothing. Now with days to go until a new administration from the results of an election that has more questions than answers, the House Democrats are more interested in another impeachment than election integrity. Why not? They won! Is that all that matters? Should not the truth be more important? If it had been, no riot in Washington! An election held under such unusual circumstances that saw 26.7 million more votes than 2016, why not be sure? What could it hurt? All we have to lose as a nation is everything!
Without election integrity, we no longer have a Democratic Republic! What’s more important, the future or the past? All Americans, regardless of party affiliation, should demand election integrity. What would it cost to be sure? What has doubt already cost us? How much more will it cost? And no, I am, in no way, justifying the actions in Washington last week! However, I believe both parties’ actions are responsible. “Is government of the people, by the people, for the people” — the words of Lincoln — dead?
Companies like Twitter, Google and Facebook are firmly embedded as a leading voice for the Democrat Party. They don’t even hide their bias anymore.