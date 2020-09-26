President Donald Trump probably has the most abrasive personality of any president in our nation’s history. If he loses the presidential election in November, that will probably be the biggest reason for his defeat.
But he has been an effective leader because he knows how to put people to work and dramatically lift the nation’s economy. He has also backed Christian conservative values.
No one is perfect and presidents are no exception. President Trump is very much a morally flawed leader but so were many other presidents in our nation’s history. However, that did not deter most of them from being capable and even exceptional leaders of our country. Consider just four of them:
President Andrew Jackson had an explosive temper which could terrify people. He was known for his brawling and dueling. But he was a capable president of our country for eight years.
President John F. Kennedy had an insatiable sexual appetite. He cheated on Jackie many times. But he is remembered as being one our nation’s best presidents.
President Richard Nixon drank alcohol to excess behind closed doors. He covered up the Watergate break-in. But he was a competent leader who finally got our nation out of Vietnam.
President Bill Clinton was very much a morally flawed leader who succumbed to the lusts of the flesh. But he was also a capable leader of our country for eight years.
Christian conservatives would much prefer to have presidents in the White House with the impeccable moral fiber of President Abraham Lincoln and President Ronald Reagan.
If that isn’t possible, they have to cast their votes for political candidates whose political stances most closely align with Biblical truths. This is why most Christian conservatives will continue to support Donald Trump.
He never proclaimed June as national gay pride (LGBT) month. He stands against late-term abortions. He supports school choice for every child. He increased funding for the military. He has nominated dozens of conservative court justices.
He is four-square for law and order in our nation’s cities. He is against defunding the police. Up until COVID-19 came along, his leadership had the U.S. economy booming. Unemployment had been at record lows.
Millions of liberals will continue to hate President Trump if he is reelected and will never accept his presidency. Millions of Christian conservatives would continue to support him in spite of his abrasive personality.
Sadly, no matter who gets elected on Nov. 4, the cultural, racial and spiritual differences between people will continue to divide America.