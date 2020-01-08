In Harper Lee’s other book, “Go Set a Watchman,” Jane Louise Finch returns to Macomb after living in New York for some time. She returns expecting to find the Macomb she left. Instead, she learns her father is a member of the White Citizens Council. She confronts her father about his association with this white supremacist group and vents her wrath. She cusses out her father. She professes profound hatred for the father she so admired as a child.
She leaves the confrontation and goes to the home of her uncle, Dr. John Finch, to express her complete disgust with the father she so admired as a young child. After expressing this disgust and hatred for her father, her uncle looks at her and says she is a bigot. Jane Louise Finch a bigot? The young girl who gently held the hand of Boo Radley when the town was scared of him, a bigot? Jane Louise, whose quiet voice calmed a mob ready to lynch Tom Robinson, a bigot? Could this be true?
She walks across the living room of her uncle’s home and pulls his dictionary off the bookshelf and there it was, the definition of a bigot: “Noun. Obstinately or intolerably devoted to his own church, party, belief or opinion.” Yes, by that definition she was a bigot.
How many of us today are bigots? What is happening with today’s politics is that our country is being divided into two groups of bigots. The cause of this is not hard to see. To paraphrase a quote I first heard from William Jennings Bryan Dorn, too many leaders of both parties today operate on this theory. “There goes my base, I must follow them. I am their leader.” Such an attitude only creates a nation of bigots. The attitude also fails to create real leaders. Such a practice builds a wall between us greater and more secure than any wall we can build along the southern border. Only this wall keeps out thought and understanding and not people.
Our country today is in need of leaders who do not tell us what we want to hear, but instead will tell us what we need to hear. We only hear from the majority of leaders that which appeals to the base of the speaker.
If one desires to bear the label of “leader,” they must understand the responsibility that goes with the label. They must understand that leaders lead and do not follow. At times that will require a person to actually take a position with which their base disagrees. The base of either party, particularly on the extremes, do not have an understanding of either how government really works or the costs of government. Neither seems to have any knowledge as to how to pay for government. Tax cuts and tax increases run out of their ability to work.
Unfortunately, if the leaders are not willing to lead, the followers apparently must become the leaders. All of us need to reevaluate our positions. We need to become aware of the fact that we are indeed becoming a nation of bigots. The solution is in our hands. Our rhetoric must become less vitriol. We must discuss and not label. A label is simply shorthand for “I do not want to think about the issue.” Has anyone ever imagined a political debate where the labels liberal, conservative, progressive, socialist, Nazi, or other such words are not used. Such a debate may actually have a discussion about real issues.
If change is to come, it must start with each of us. Each individual must take a step to start tearing down the wall of bigotry that is being created. We must become part of the solution and not the problem. Only then will we end the bigotry being created and truly again become the United States of America. Who started building the wall of bigotry is not relevant. Who starts tearing it down is more important. Make that person yourself.