It’s good to see that South Carolina and many other states are taking steps to give us back our civil liberties. This doesn’t make everybody happy. Predictions of doom and gloom abound.
Dr. Michael Osterholm, at the University of Minnesota, says that coronavirus will not stop until it infects 60 to 70% of the population. Newspaper columnist Dana Milbank says that reopening of America is stupid, immoral and state-sanctioned killing.
I believe our well-meaning government overreacted in some of its decisions about keeping people safe from coronavirus. That viewpoint may sound harsh and uncaring. It isn’t the popular thing to say.
Our founding fathers could never have envisioned the scope of power welded by today’s political leaders. Governors closed down small businesses throwing its employees out of work and into food lines and all the while continued to receive handsome salaries for themselves.
I agree with former Arkansas governor, Mike Huckabee, who said, “No elected official who orders a lockdown should get a paycheck as long as we’re shut down.”
Politicians threw out the baby with the bath water. In their attempts to eliminate or control something bad (coronavirus), they also got rid of something good (economy/jobs/liberties).
People were forced out of their jobs, out of their schools and out of their churches. They were forced to shut down sporting events, limit attendance at weddings and funerals, and forced to stay home as much as possible. That doesn’t sound like America, the land of the free and home of the brave. It sounds like a foreign dictatorship.
The nation’s thriving economy was deliberately driven down into a recession. More than 30 million people have been added to the unemployment rolls in the last eight weeks. Millions can’t pay their bills and wait in line for free food. Nonprofits are in desperate need of funds. Many small businesses are on the verge of bankruptcy.
In Greenwood County, the MEC factory is closing down because of lost sales and 165 people are losing their jobs. Greenwood’s local newspaper is having a difficult time dealing with a loss of advertising revenue.
The vast majority of the country doesn’t have a high number of coronavirus deaths like New York City. Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick, Laurens and Saluda counties have a total population of about 180,000 people. There have been only four deaths as of this writing.
Why did our elected officials react to coronavirus in such an overreaching way that led to so many problems? Short answer is because they knew they could. America is evolving into a socialistic nanny state. We depend too much on Uncle Sam to supply most of our needs and make many decisions we should make for ourselves.
Wise Americans are smart enough to know when to come in out of the rain. They can decide what’s best for themselves and their families. They fully understand that life has all kinds of risks and dangers.
Navigating those potential risks shouldn’t be left entirely in the hands of powerful political leaders.
I am a senior at age 74. That puts me in the vulnerable group — 20% — that is most likely to suffer and perhaps die from coronavirus. However, there is something that concerns me more than viruses and other diseases. I’m afraid of a government that knows it can suspend the Bill of Rights and easily take away my civil liberties and fundamental freedoms.