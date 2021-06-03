When the brilliance of the morning sun strikes the darkness from the night a glorious new day arrives. It opens the sky clear to the horizon. The world was created as a shining reflection of perpetual beauty. It’s a perfect diamond but many never see how it shines. The earth was made to use, not abuse. Nevertheless, we have tarnished the sparkle of eternity beyond recognition.
A child may wonder why we call something we cannot see God. It’s a logical question for one who has not yet learned the realities of life. As children live and grow, they will learn time has all the answers. The most sacred thing they will learn – what we all learn – is that time is God. He who made Heaven and earth and everything therein.
Reality is the beauty in everything around us. We cannot see the wind, but we know it’s there. We cannot see the fragrance of the flowers, but we know how sweet they smell. We cannot see the thunder, but we know when it rattles the senses. We can’t see God, but we know He is there. The beauty we see in this wonderful world reflects His presence always.
In this world there are so many things we can’t see, but by the grace of God we have been given the keys to eternity, things we can never imagine. The grass is still green. The sky is still blue. The sun and rain still make the flowers grow and pastel colors of rainbows tell us when the storm has broken.
It’s a beautiful world and we can enjoy and appreciate it because He allows us the privilege to survey His magnificent creation. He has given us a world of splendor and senses to make us thankful for His love and guidance. Still, there are so many people, all made in His image, who don’t see the majesty in all He has provided to enhance their lives.
Who cannot wonder at the mystery of the birth of a child and the unique two-way devotion that lasts a lifetime? Who can explain how every creature on earth replicates itself with its own way of creating life in its likeness? Who is unable to marvel at the astounding difference of all species and how they interchange within the animal world and the human race? Can anyone explain it in the absence of God?
The Bible tells us that God made clear “these three remain: faith, hope, and love. And the greatest of these is love.” He left no doubt about His love when he gave His only Son to save the world.
If we are fortunate we have families that keep the love light glowing. We are blessed beyond the knowledge of mere mortals. Love, in fact, is, like life, a gift from God. Love is the adhesive that keeps the world from a devastating journey into hell. Love keeps the wolves of adversity from the doors of life. Nevertheless, there is so much love all around it’s natural to wonder how there can be so much misery and danger.
Maybe World War II was the end of innocence. We were never promised freedom from ambiguity. In the final analysis, though, we were given the wherewithal to figure it all out, to put us in harmony with nature. However, people scattered to every corner of creation. They may never mend the torn fabric of civilization. Still, despite the trials and tribulations, it’s a beautiful world, enjoy the ride. It’s one of a kind.