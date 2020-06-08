I find myself unable to sleep on the nights when the energy in the country is so volatile.
My heart hurts for George Floyd, his family, for every single black American who has been subject to this treatment because in 2020 we still have to fight systemic racism.
Paid protestors are used to incite violence so people who don’t look any deeper than heavily biased articles believe the purpose of the protests is looting and burning. A small portion of people are doing that. Many are actively trying to stop it.
But just as good cops don’t make the news, peaceful protest doesn’t either.
You can have 10 bad cops and 1,000 good ones, but if that 1,000 stands by while their compatriots kill innocent people, you now have 1,010 bad cops.
Respect and rights rarely come from peaceful protest alone. When things are protested peacefully there are still people who condemn it.
If those people condemn you no matter how you protest or voice your dissent, why does it matter how you do it? Peaceful isn’t working. You get loud.
Medics are being attacked. People are being shot directly in the face from less than 30 feet away with rubber bullets. This can be deadly.
The response now is “If they’re looting, kill them.” I’ve had this argument frighteningly often with people over the coronavirus, that possessions and wealth are replaceable, but lives are not. Why this is not a generally agreed upon statement, that lives with intrinsic worth are more important than wealth, I will never understand. The fact it is not is why I believe our country is falling apart. Money has only the value we give it and those who have lost money in the protests could be fully compensated by our government. As seen recently with the stimulus money, it can be done. Should be done.
Politics has become about more than politics at this point, who you support, who you donate to, who you vote for in our upcoming elections tells me what you are willing to condone. What you are willing to stand by and either cheer on or turn a blind eye to.
We have one group that acts as if some people are less than others based on a slew of arbitrary factors rooted in prejudice from before the time this country was founded, and its inception, carrying over.
There’s another group that goes “Well, yeah. It’ll cost more and require a closer eye on the people who thrive and profit from that kind of discrimination, but wouldn’t it be worth it? Fewer hungry kids. Fewer people dying of easily treatable illnesses they couldn’t afford to be seen for. Generation after generation of kids educated better than previous ones could ever hope to be, with little stress of what they’ll do with all that debt after graduation, since they’ll have less.”
I can’t see how you blend the ideals of “only some people, who we decide are worthy, deserve to be treated like they are of value” and “everyone, no matter what I think, deserves to be treated like they are of value.”
The two ideas are mutually exclusive.
Choose all, instead of some.
Choose compassion over condemnation.
Choose to provide aid, rather than suffer greed.
I want to make a difference, to make the world safer, better, more like a world for people than a world for profit.
So today, this week, this month, this year, let’s do what we can to help, even if it’s something little. Tell that lady you like her shoes. Ask him about what he’s working on. Vote. Donate. Protest. Call. Volunteer. Run for office.
Let’s change the world.
One action at a time.