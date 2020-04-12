Bailey has no idea why I’ve been home so much lately. And her barking seems timed precisely for when I’m on a video conference call for work. As a typical mini dachshund, Bailey follows me around the house pining for a belly rub or treat. She clearly has no concept of social distancing or virtual anything.
Bailey’s antics remind me that she considers me a part of her “pack.” If you think about it, some of the best organizations work like a pack. Everyone plays their role — no matter the size and scope — to support the pack as a whole. They are united in a single mission to persevere. The best of communities do that as well. We’ve seen selfless acts to support others many times over the past several weeks of COVID-19 isolation.
Even before our campus offices emptied out so employees could work from home, faculty and staff were flooding my inbox with ideas about how we, as an organization, might deploy our resources as a college to help our students directly and the community as a whole.
The week before we transitioned to a virtual environment and COVID-19 was beginning to infiltrate our country, dozens of employees took time to donate blood to the American Red Cross. A couple of weeks later, the PTC Foundation established the Support Our Students (SOS) Fund to provide cash payments directly to PTC students in need during a wave of business closures.
Then, in true pack fashion, our Information Services staff did a sweep of all campuses to identify nearly 100 laptop computers available to lend out to students who lacked their own. But that wasn’t all. Our IT staff and instructors then worked in tandem to upload face-to-face course content on our D2L online learning management system and pre-load that content onto the laptops so it was already there for students who might have difficulty accessing the internet.
In another extraordinary feat, countless staff — working together remotely from their homes — fast-tracked the roll-out of our website Live Chat capability so that our students could have their questions and concerns addressed by real people in real time. And just as quickly, our staff facilitated virtual advising and registration for our summer term without missing a beat.
And as the media brought to light emerging shortages of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) and ventilators, our health care faculty mobilized to inventory resources on hand and arranged to loan four Health Care Program ventilators to Self Regional Healthcare, as well as to provide PPE materials, including masks and gowns, to Self and Prisma Health triage facilities.
Through it all, our staff and faculty have provided support and encouragement for one another and our students. Rapidly transitioning to a virtual environment is a monumental task. Faculty have had to troubleshoot issues from learning unfamiliar online platforms to establishing how to conduct final exams. Many have assumed responsibilities outside of their normal job duties. They have shown astonishing tenacity, pulling together to face a common challenge, a feat that may have seemed impossible just a few weeks ago. I am exceedingly proud of everyone for putting students first during a time of great uncertainty and understandable anxiety.
In my time at home, with Bailey comfortably underfoot, I’ve been re-reading a number of treasured books, finding profound inspiration again in the writings of the great Dr. Benjamin E. Mays:
“The tragedy of life doesn’t lie in not reaching your goal,” Mays wrote. “The tragedy lies in having no goal to reach. It isn’t a calamity to die with dreams unfulfilled, but it is a calamity not to dream.”
Bailey reminds me every day about the virtues of consistency. This morning, the sun came up in the East, just as it always does. This afternoon, it will go down in the West, just as it always does. Between the sunrise and the sunset, each of us has a unique opportunity to make the most of this gift — another blessed day.